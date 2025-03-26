Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Q2 worth $13,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,645,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Q2 by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,668,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,118,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,963,000 after buying an additional 19,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,036,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 375,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,814,000 after buying an additional 31,175 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QTWO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.27.

In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 15,005 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,112,170.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 197,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,673,239.92. The trade was a 7.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $493,342.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,278 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,165.36. This trade represents a 5.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,835 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,517 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTWO opened at $84.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $112.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -129.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. Analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

