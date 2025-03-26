Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Takes Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 141,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,830,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.12% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1,353.5% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 90,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 84,606 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,358,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,663,000 after buying an additional 34,951 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 398,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 171,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1362 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.