Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.02 EPS

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.02), Briefing.com reports. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 62.75% and a negative net margin of 152.81%. The company had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.74 million. Rumble’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rumble updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Rumble Stock Up 0.2 %

Rumble stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.56. Rumble has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49.

Get Rumble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rumble

In related news, CEO Christopher Pavlovski sold 354,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $2,661,367.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,952.50. This trade represents a 40.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Milnes sold 24,978,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,336,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,675. The trade was a 99.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,104,017 shares of company stock worth $308,280,128. 70.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Rumble in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RUM

Rumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.