SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in SAP by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 24.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,059,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 10.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,188,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.

SAP Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SAP opened at $280.39 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $175.08 and a 52 week high of $293.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.