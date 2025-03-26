Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,702 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. owned 0.14% of Alphatec worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 973.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphatec

In other Alphatec news, COO Scott Lish sold 27,453 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $315,434.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 867,677 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,608.73. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 58,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $624,210.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 502,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,379,750.81. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,060. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Alphatec stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.39. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $14.54.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 541.39% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $176.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. On average, analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

