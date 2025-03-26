Sei Investments Co. Has $28.06 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 469,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,620 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $28,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,323,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 126,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 40,117 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.70.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.91. The company has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

