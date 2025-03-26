Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.11 and traded as high as C$1.13. Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) shares last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 126,200 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of C$51.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.11.
Coral Gold Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nevada. It holds 100% interests in the Norma Sass property with 36 mining claims; the JDN Hilltop Crest with 27 claims; and the Eagle property with 45 claims located in Lander County, Nevada.
