EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires 6,729 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBLU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.85 to $7.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,747.50. This represents a 26.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nik Mittal bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,960.02. This represents a 608.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of JBLU opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.80.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Featured Articles

