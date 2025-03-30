Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $87.42 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

