EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,790,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,047,000 after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 670,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 26.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 19.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 119,633 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 2.33. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $18.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

