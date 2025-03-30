Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 445,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,855 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 109.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 20,269 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at $664,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,438,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $622,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

DXC stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

