Trust Investment Advisors Invests $1.23 Million in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,695 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after buying an additional 2,662,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 71.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,596,000 after buying an additional 2,641,456 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 803.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,901,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,084,000 after buying an additional 1,690,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,931,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $40,489,794.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,943,009.64. This represents a 28.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 824,937 shares of company stock valued at $100,327,453 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies stock opened at $98.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.59. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.93 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

