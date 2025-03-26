Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Wildcat Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of LON:WCAT opened at GBX 0.09 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of £2.65 million, a PE ratio of -9,000.00 and a beta of 0.04. Wildcat Petroleum has a one year low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.27 ($0.00).
About Wildcat Petroleum
