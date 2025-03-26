Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Wildcat Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of LON:WCAT opened at GBX 0.09 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of £2.65 million, a PE ratio of -9,000.00 and a beta of 0.04. Wildcat Petroleum has a one year low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.27 ($0.00).

About Wildcat Petroleum

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. Wildcat Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

