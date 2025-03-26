iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:CMR)

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class Stock Performance

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class stock opened at C$50.12 on Wednesday. iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class has a 1 year low of C$50.00 and a 1 year high of C$50.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.09.

