Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives $34.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.38.
XNCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Xencor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Xencor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor
Xencor Stock Performance
NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $791.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.09.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $52.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.14 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Xencor will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.
About Xencor
Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
