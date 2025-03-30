Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,650 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOLV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Solventum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,266,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,591,000 after acquiring an additional 75,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Solventum by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,107,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,818,000 after purchasing an additional 185,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,347,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,608,000 after purchasing an additional 128,317 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the third quarter worth $125,488,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter worth $110,378,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SOLV opened at $74.78 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOLV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOLV

About Solventum

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.