Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 10,644 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,644 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Aptiv by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $60.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.05 and its 200-day moving average is $63.01. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $85.56.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,023.50. The trade was a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

