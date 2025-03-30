Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 14,842 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,842 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $12,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $3,443,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 624,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,984,000 after acquiring an additional 27,903 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4,059.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 49,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 48,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Stephens raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.38.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $186.11 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.69 and a 52-week high of $243.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.91 and its 200 day moving average is $197.19. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,230.56. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.