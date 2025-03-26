ASD (ASD) Price Hits $0.0249 on Top Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $16.47 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ASD has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00004119 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00027217 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00004107 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.02655406 USD and is up 6.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,359,380.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.