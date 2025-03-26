Promising Fertilizer Stocks To Research – March 25th

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Union Pacific, and Nutrien are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the inventories of fertilizer products held by producers, distributors, or retailers to meet market demand and support agricultural output. These stocks serve as a buffer that helps manage supply fluctuations, ensuring that farmers have timely access to essential nutrients for crop growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE PBR traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $14.38. 15,538,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,571,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $235.21. 602,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,823. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.85 and its 200 day moving average is $239.83. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $218.55 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The company has a market capitalization of $142.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Nutrien (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

NTR stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.46. 1,958,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTR

Featured Stories