CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $370.00 and last traded at $365.19. Approximately 1,331,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,757,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $362.24.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Raymond James downgraded CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler set a $347.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 754.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.04.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 22,449 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.68, for a total transaction of $8,052,007.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,178,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,367,163.36. The trade was a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.29, for a total value of $1,041,140.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,242.29. This represents a 6.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,659 shares of company stock valued at $43,133,396. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

