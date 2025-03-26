Promising Technology Stocks To Consider – March 25th

NVIDIA, Meta Platforms, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Advanced Micro Devices, and Alibaba Group are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares in companies that operate within the tech sector, including those that develop and promote software, hardware, semiconductors, and other related services. These stocks are often characterized by high growth potential yet increased volatility, as they are closely tied to rapid technological advancements and market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,154,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,666,735. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $7.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $626.01. 9,939,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,810,173. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $655.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $607.11. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $414.50 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.78. The stock had a trading volume of 18,023,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,288,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.41.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT traded up $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $395.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,587,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,335,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $376.91 and a 52 week high of $468.35.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,848,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,875,971. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $147.22 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.10 and its 200 day moving average is $176.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.06. 18,606,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,457,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.60. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $94.73 and a 1 year high of $187.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,317,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,368,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $317.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.28.

