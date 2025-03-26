Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Trading 21.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Free Report) shot up 21.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01). 16,212,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 33,128,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £14.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -202.95, a quick ratio of 20.37 and a current ratio of 5.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.79.

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a principal investment firm. They primarily invest in blockchain, cryptocurrency, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence. Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.