UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,445 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,314,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,998,201,000 after purchasing an additional 578,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,556,435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,589,783,000 after buying an additional 469,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,857,584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,795,121,000 after acquiring an additional 363,707 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,182,564 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,319,000 after acquiring an additional 643,833 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,271,499 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $837,951,000 after acquiring an additional 657,529 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $120.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.69 and a 200 day moving average of $120.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

