UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Able Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

