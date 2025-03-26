Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Invests $478,000 in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,746,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280,128 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rigetti Computing by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 407,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 617,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Rigetti Computing by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,715,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 309,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,329,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,290,000 after acquiring an additional 179,656 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Rigetti Computing news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $2,729,851.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,094,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,166.88. The trade was a 24.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rigetti Computing Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGTI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Rigetti Computing Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

