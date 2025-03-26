Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Takes $413,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 159,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

FTEC stock opened at $171.66 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.12 and a fifty-two week high of $193.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.54.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.