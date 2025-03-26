Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Takes $413,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2025

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTECFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 159,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

FTEC stock opened at $171.66 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.12 and a fifty-two week high of $193.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.54.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.