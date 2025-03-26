VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.14 and traded as high as $8.52. VirnetX shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 4,722 shares traded.

VirnetX Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

