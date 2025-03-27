American Century Companies Inc. Has $50.07 Million Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,416 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $50,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 176.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $39.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average is $42.86. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $48.31.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $521.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

