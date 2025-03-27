American Century Companies Inc. Sells 58,982 Shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 285,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,982 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $57,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLN. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Talen Energy during the third quarter worth about $520,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,482,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,448,000. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TLN shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.36.

Talen Energy Stock Down 6.7 %

TLN stock opened at $203.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $258.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.17.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

