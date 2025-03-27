American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,311,272 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 955,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311,272 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $55,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Cactus in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,501,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cactus by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,102,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,155,000 after purchasing an additional 52,085 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at $16,377,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHD stock opened at $47.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.05. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $272.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.59 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.84%.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

