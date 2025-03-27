Virtu Financial LLC Takes $356,000 Position in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revelyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Revelyst in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Revelyst during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Revelyst during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revelyst in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Revelyst Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEAR opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 0.75. Revelyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $20.09.

Revelyst Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more.

