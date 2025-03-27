AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 64,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,000. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF makes up about 1.0% of AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 912,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,302,000 after purchasing an additional 102,970 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,965,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

ONEQ stock opened at $70.45 on Thursday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $59.98 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.43.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

