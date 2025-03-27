Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Takes Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $980,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 309.5% during the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 7,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 4.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,907,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,289,908,000 after purchasing an additional 406,287 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CROX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

Crocs Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $109.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.25 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.50 and its 200 day moving average is $113.16.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This trade represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

