398,409 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Acquired by BCO Wealth Management LLC

BCO Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 398,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,297,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 8.6% of BCO Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFIC. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,507,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,958,000 after acquiring an additional 192,889 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 26,592 shares during the period. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,308,000. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,250.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC now owns 53,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 49,456 shares during the period.

Shares of DFIC opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.88. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $28.89.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

