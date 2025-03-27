Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of IJJ opened at $121.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $109.12 and a twelve month high of $136.42.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
