Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IJJ opened at $121.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $109.12 and a twelve month high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.