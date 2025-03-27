AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 225,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,298,000. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF comprises about 1.8% of AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FSMD opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16.

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

