4,275 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Purchased by BCO Wealth Management LLC

BCO Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Iron Mountain accounts for about 0.4% of BCO Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.0 %

IRM stock opened at $86.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.94 and a 200 day moving average of $108.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 142.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.53 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 514.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Iron Mountain

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 172,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $15,759,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,681,924.66. This represents a 42.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $6,900,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,979 shares of company stock worth $30,666,904 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.