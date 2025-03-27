28,101 Shares in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB) Purchased by BCO Wealth Management LLC

BCO Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 28,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of BCO Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 21,645 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,423,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

SCMB opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $26.37.

About Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

