AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,958,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $637,125,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $88,166,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 673,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,244,000 after buying an additional 517,267 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 282.4% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 626,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,586,000 after buying an additional 462,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $58,367,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Keysight Technologies Stock Performance
KEYS stock opened at $156.47 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $186.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies
In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.
