Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Atico Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ATCMF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Atico Mining has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.
About Atico Mining
