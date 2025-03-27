Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Atico Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ATCMF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Atico Mining has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

Get Atico Mining alerts:

About Atico Mining

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.