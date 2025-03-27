Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,888 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,888 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clune & Associates LTD. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at $676,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 368,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,481,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,816,000 after purchasing an additional 143,773 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DV opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $35.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $47,974.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,910.02. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DV. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

