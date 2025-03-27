Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 175 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 50,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,511,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $1,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 3.0 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $826.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $841.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $837.54. The company has a market capitalization of $783.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $711.40 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

