Xponance Inc. Takes Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,915,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Chewy during the third quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,789,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,443,000 after acquiring an additional 119,633 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chewy Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $33.30 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $40.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Chewy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.95.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chewy
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chewy
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.