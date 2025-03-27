Xponance Inc. Takes Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,915,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Chewy during the third quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,789,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,443,000 after acquiring an additional 119,633 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $33.30 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $40.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 63,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $2,377,094.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 643,939 shares in the company, valued at $24,224,985.18. This trade represents a 8.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $250,390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,083,269 shares of company stock valued at $290,611,129 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Chewy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chewy

About Chewy

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.