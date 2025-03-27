Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Invests $4.98 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 233,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 742,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,846,000 after buying an additional 21,222 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 582,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after buying an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA boosted its position in Kenvue by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 280,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 28,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 1,253,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,754,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.85.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.72%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

