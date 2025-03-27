BIT Capital GmbH Buys New Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 273.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners set a $24.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

REGENXBIO Trading Down 0.1 %

RGNX stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $410.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.35. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $22.42.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.26. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 283.19%. The company had revenue of $21.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.