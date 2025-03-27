Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA Purchases Shares of 13,301 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,659,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,975,000 after purchasing an additional 205,590 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,086,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,015,000 after buying an additional 442,126 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,486,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,381,000 after buying an additional 189,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,290,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after buying an additional 591,019 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6,305.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,194,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.67. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $42.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

