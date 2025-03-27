Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 563.93% and a negative return on equity of 54.94%.

Co-Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.39. 705,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,234. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.29. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

About Co-Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.