Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.040-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $158.0 million-$159.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.5 million. Braze also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.310-0.350 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Braze from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $36.70. 2,218,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.17. Braze has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $50.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.98.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $139,509.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 182,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,288,002.18. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 8,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $335,603.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,545.84. This represents a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,470 shares of company stock worth $3,841,921 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

