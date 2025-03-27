Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Chevron Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE CVX opened at $167.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $295.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.87 and a 200-day moving average of $153.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

